Jurassic World Aftermath Collection now available for PlayStation VR and VR2

An enhanced version of the popular survival adventure game Jurassic World Aftermath Collection is out now on the newly launched PlayStation VR2, and PlayStation VR.

This new version includes both Part 1 and Part 2 of Jurassic World Aftermath in one complete package and the PS VR2’s version takes advantage of its capabilities with a range of enhancements, including a brand new Dino Viewer.

The news was revealed by Coatsink, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms.

Set between the events of the Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom films, Jurassic World Aftermath Collection begins with players crash-landing on Isla Nublar after the fall of the Jurassic World theme park.

In this fully voice-acted narrative featuring Sam (voiced by Laura Bailey) and Dr. Ian Malcolm (voiced by Jeff Goldblum), players find themselves trapped in an abandoned research facility when their mission to recover valuable information goes disastrously wrong.

To survive, players will need to explore and solve puzzles, while evading a menagerie of ferocious dinosaurs, including ravenous Pteranodons, cunning Velociraptors, and the terrifying T. rex.



This version of Jurassic World Aftermath Collection enjoys enhanced visuals and performance boosts, including improved lighting, better post-processing effects and faster load times, targeting 4K 90fps.

Adding to the immersion in a world where players are surrounded by apex predators, the game makes use of 3D audio and the PS VR2’s headset rumble feature to enhance the experience.



Players who purchase Jurassic World Aftermath Collection will benefit from Dual Entitlement, which allows the game to be playable on both PlayStation VR and PlayStation VR2 at no additional cost.