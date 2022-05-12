Jurassic World Dominion – movie’s Giganotosaurus is coming to Trafalgar Square

Film fans are being invited to meet one of the stars of Jurassic World Dominion: a never before seen life-size Giganotosaurus which is being brought to life in London’s Trafalgar Square using first-of-its-kind filmmaking technology.

Coming to cinemas on June 10th, the film sees Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard joined by original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill for an epic adventure which brings the franchise to a close.

The tie-in immersive experience, which gives visitors a unique chance to meet the Giganotosaurus, will run Wednesday 25th May to Sunday 29th May. Admission is free, no pre-booking is required.

Continuing a 30-year partnership dating back to the original Jurassic Park, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment have teamed up with the award-winning VFX leaders at Industrial Light & Magic to resurrect the full-size Giganotosaurus using the latest in virtual production technology from the film industry in the UK.

Using an 8m x 8m high-resolution LED screen, the Trafalgar Square background will be recreated from LiDAR scans and photogrammetry.

Created and animated by ILM’s London studio, the Giganotosaurus will then be composited onto a screen in front of this 3D background. The entire composition will be lit based on environmental conditions on the day by technicians from Territory Studio London.

Visitors will have the opportunity to capture their experience with the Giganotosaurus, as well as exploring a specially built Dinosaur Tracking Base displaying artefacts from the films, including a model of Velociraptor Blue, a dinosaur egg incubator, and a cast of the only Giganotosaurus skull ever discovered, which was uncovered in the Candeleros Formation of Patagonia in 1993.