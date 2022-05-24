Jurassic World Dominion – New Owen and Blue featurette released

Universal Pictures has released a brand-new feature for Jurassic World Dominion starring Chris Pratt’s Owen and Blue.

The film sees Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard joined by original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill for an epic adventure which brings the franchise to a close.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow and set four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed, the film takes place in a world where dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans.

This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

The film’s returning cast includes BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè, with DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It), Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Archive 81), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Scott Haze (Minari) and Campbell Scott (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) also joining the action.

Jurassic World Dominion arrives in cinemas on June 10th.