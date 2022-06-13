Jurassic World Dominion now available to pre-order on Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray

Chris Pratt as Owen Grady in Jurassic World Dominion. Image: Universal Pictures

Jurassic World Dominion, the final chapter in the dinosaur franchise, is now available to pre-order on 4K Ultra High Definition Blu-ray*, Blu-ray* and DVD* from Amazon.co.uk.

From Universal Pictures and Director Colin Trevorrow, the film is set four years after Isla Nublar was destroyed in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and takes place in a world where dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans.

This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World regulars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined for the adventure by original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.

The cast also includes BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè, with DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze and Campbell Scott also joining the action.

Jurassic World Dominion is currently playing at cinemas across the UK.