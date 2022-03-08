Jurassic World Evolution 2 gets new Camp Cretaceous DLC pack

A new DLC pack bringing two new dinosaurs, two variants of existing species, and eight skins inspired by the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous animated series is now available for Jurassic World Evolution 2.

The new additions include the fearsome Scorpios rex and razor-toothed Monolophosaurus, plus two peaceful herbivore variants, the Ouranosaurus and Kentrosaurus.

In addition to these, players can bring Bumpy the Ankylosaurus, Toro the Carnotaurus, Big Eatie the Tyrannosaurus rex, plus Baryonyx trio Grim, Limbo and Chaos, to life with eight new skins. Park guests can also be wowed with two mesmerising glow-in-the-dark skins inspired by the Parasaurolophus Lux.

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack is out now on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and GeForce Now, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for a suggested retail price of £7.99/$9.99/€9.99.



Find out more at JurassicWorldEvolution2.com.