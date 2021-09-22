Jurassic World Evolution 2 – latest dev diary released

This latest instalment of the Jurassic World Evolution 2 dev diary sees Game Director Rich Newbold, Executive Producer Adam Woods, Principle Designer Dan Davies, and Dialogue Manager James Stant, dive deeper into the process of creating the game’s original story.

The game launches 9th November 2021 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

From when and where the game’s narrative picks up, to how the story remains authentic to the Jurassic World franchise, find out more about the exciting events that will unfold. Take a closer look at the diverse locations players can build in, the dangers that they’ll come up against, and the iconic characters reprising their roles.

Learn more about Chaos Theory, an exciting new mode that revisits key moments from the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films. Explore how the developers put players in control, while maintaining the authenticity of the Jurassic franchise fans know and love.