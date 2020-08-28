Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch

Jurassic World Evolution is heading to the Nintendo Switch on November 3, 2020 with a ‘Complete Edition’ which includes the base game alongside all DLC packs.

The game has been developed by Frontier Developments in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms and is now available to pre-order.

Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition includes all three major narrative expansions: Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park, Jurassic World Evolution: Claire’s Sanctuary, and Jurassic World Evolution: Secrets of Dr. Wu, as well as four Dinosaur Packs and the Raptor Squad Skin Collection.

Players can immerse themselves in every aspect of their very own Jurassic World as they take control of operations on the legendary Isla Nublar and the surrounding islands of the Muertes Archipelago.

With the fate of the park at their fingertips, players can construct attractions, as well as containment and research facilities as they bioengineer new dinosaur species that think, feel and intelligently react to their environments.

Guided by key characters from the films, including Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), and Dr. Henry Wu (BD Wong), players can put their building and management skills to the test.

With multiple ways to play, players can choose whether to control the big picture with deep, accessible management options or go hands-on to confront challenges on the ground or in the air in action-based gameplay.