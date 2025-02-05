Jurassic World Rebirth gets new trailer

Jurassic World Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards. © Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali star in this new trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth.

This action-packed new chapter in the franchise sees an extraction team race to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived.

The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.