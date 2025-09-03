Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning tops chart for 2nd week

Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt, Pom Klementieff plays Paris, Greg Tarzan Davis plays Degas, Simon Pegg plays Benji Dunn and Hayley Atwell plays Grace in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

Franchises and sequels dominate this week’s official film chart which is topped for a second week by Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

The film debuted in digital stores last week and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on October 13th alongside a 2-Movie boxset featuring it and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

In it, Tom Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt who comes out of hiding to battle a rogue AI which has seized control of the world’s nuclear arsenal.

Entering the chart in the number 2 spot is Superman, the opening chapter of James Gunn’s revitalised DC cinematic universe.

The son of Krypton’s success pushes Jurassic World Rebirth down one to Number 3.

Starring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, the film picks up the story five years after Jurassic World Dominion with a race to unlock a miraculous heart-disease cure made from dinosaur DNA.

The Bad Guys 2 debuts at number 5 while Ballerina and Thunderbolts round off the bottom half of the charts.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 3 September 2025