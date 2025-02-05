Carême – Apple TV+ reveals airdate and first-look images

Benjamin Voisin stars as Antonin Carême. Image: Apple

Apple TV+ has confirmed that Carême, its upcoming drama inspired by the life of celebrated French chef Antonin Carême, will be available to stream from April 30th.

Benjamin Voisin stars in the title role alongside Jérémie Renier, Lyna Khoudri, Alice Da Luz and Micha Lescot.

The drama will debut first two episodes followed by one episode weekly every Wednesday.

Carême rose from humble beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon’s Europe and is still renowned today for his contribution to French cuisine.

His career ultimately saw him serve as personal chef to some of the most important figures of the day, including the British Prince Regent and Tsar Alexander I of Russia.

The series is inspired by Ian Kelly’s book ‘Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême – The First Celebrity Chef’ and portrays Carême as a man whose talent and ambitions attract the attention of powerful politicians who use him as a spy for France.

Lyna Khoudri in “Carême,” premiering globally on Apple TV+ on April 30, 2025. Courtesy of Apple

Jérémie Renier in “Carême,” premiering globally on Apple TV+ on April 30, 2025. Courtesy of Apple

Alice Da Luz in “Carême,” premiering globally on Apple TV+ on April 30, 2025. Courtesy of Apple

Micha Lescot in “Carême,” premiering globally on Apple TV+ on April 30, 2025. Courtesy of Apple

Martin Bourboulon serves as lead director on the series which was created by Kelly and lead writer Davide Serino.

Carême is the latest French language programming from Apple TV+ and follows fashion drama La Maison, thriller Liaison and the recently renewed multilingual French-Japanese drama Drops of God.