Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning tops UK’s film chart

Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning enters the UK’s Official Film Chart, which measures both physical and digital sales, in the Number 1 spot.

Tom Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt who comes out of hiding to battle a rogue AI known as the Entity which has seized control of the world’s nuclear arsenal.

The Final Reckoning debuted in digital stores last week and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on October 13th alongside a 2-Movie boxset featuring it and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

Following behind is Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey’s Jurassic World Rebirth which picks up the story five years after Jurassic World Dominion with a race to unlock a miraculous heart-disease cure made from dinosaur DNA.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 27th August 2025