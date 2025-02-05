STV Player to offer Premier Sports subscriptions

Scottish broadcaster STV has announced a new tie-up with Premier Sports which will see Premier’s live sports coverage available via STV Player.

The STV Player app is available on all major Smart TVs plus streaming devices from Amazon, Apple and Roku.

In most of Scotland it serves as the catch-up service for Channel 3 shows such as Grantchester, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and The 1% Club, plus STV’s own output.

It also offers a growing library of comedy, drama and factual shows which are available to households across the UK.

The app is funded by advertising but also offers a paid STV Player+ tier, which removes the ads, for £3.99 per month.

Under the tie-up announced today, viewers can sign-up to Premier Sports within the app and will also become STV Player+ subscribers.

In return for a £15.99 per month subscription, they’ll get access to three 24/7 live Premier Sports channels (Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports 2 and LALIGATV) plus on-demand content.

Premier Sports is the holder of major Scottish football rights, including Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Premier Sports Cup, as well as the Investec Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, United Rugby Championship and TOP14.

It also has rights to LALIGA, Coppa Italia, German Cup, NHL (National Hockey League), SHL (Swedish Hockey League) and NASCAR.

Viewers can sign up to the combined service via STV Player.

Richard Williams, MD of STV Digital, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Premier Sports to offer viewers the perfect mix of ad-free TV shows and thrilling live sport all in the one place.

“STV Player is no stranger to major sports tournaments, with the likes of the UEFA Euros, FIFA World Cup and Rugby World Cup all delivering record-breaking audiences for our streamer.

“This partnership with Premier Sports significantly elevates the sports offering via our platform whilst, at the same time, bringing our vast range of high-quality content to a raft of new viewers.”

Richard Sweeney, CEO of Premier Sports, commented: “We’re delighted to partner with STV Player increasing the availability of our Premier Sports channels and offering fans an unrivalled mix of live sport and top-quality entertainment.

“With a strong lineup of Scottish sport including the three main Scottish football competitions plus broadcasting Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh in Europe and the URC, it’s the perfect fit for STV’s audience, making premium content more accessible than ever.”