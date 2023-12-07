Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One gets release date 

DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment have revealed that Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One, which marks the beginning of the end to the Tomorrowverse story arc, will be available to buy from January.

Those who prefer digital copies will be able to grab a copy from 9th January while fans of physical releases will need to wait until 29th January for the 4K UHD + Blu-ray and standard Blu-ray editions.

Pre-order the digital edition from Amazon.co.uk*

Pre-order the 4K UHD + Blu-ray edition from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

The film is the first of three instalments based on DC’s iconic comic book limited series Crisis on Infinite Earths by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, it features some of DC’s most famous Super Heroes from multiple universes including Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, who come together to stop an impending threat of doom and destruction.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three will be available later in 2024.