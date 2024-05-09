Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three gets July release date 

The third and final part of DC’s animated Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths saga will be available to buy from digital retailers on July 16th.

The film will also get a 4K UHD + Blu-ray limited edition steelbook release on July 29th – available for pre-order now from Amazon.co.uk*.

Additionally, the entire saga will be available as a boxset from digital retailers on July 16th.

Based on DC’s iconic comic book limited series ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez, the film features some of DC’s most famous Super Heroes from multiple universes including Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, who come together to stop an impending threat of doom and destruction.

The voice cast includes Jensen Ackles as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Emmy winner Darren Criss as Superman & Earth-2 Superman, Meg Donnelly as Supergirl & Harbinger, and Stana Katic as Wonder Woman & Superwoman.