Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two gets April release date 

The second of instalment of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – DC’s epic animated saga based on the iconic comic book series by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez – has a release date.

Hailing from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the film will be available to purchase via Digital retailers on 23rd April and on 4K UHD + Blu-ray in limited edition steelbook packaging from 29th April.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Synopsis:

An endless army of shadow demons bent on the destruction of all reality swarm over our world and all parallel Earths.

The only thing opposing them is the mightiest team of metahumans ever assembled. But not even the combined power of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and all their fellow superheroes can slow down the onslaught of this invincible horde.

What mysterious force is driving them? And how do the long-buried secrets of the Monitor and Supergirl threaten to crush our last defence?

The voice cast includes Jensen Ackles as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Emmy winner Darren Criss as Superman & Earth-2 Superman, Meg Donnelly as Supergirl & Harbinger, and Stana Katic as Wonder Woman & Superwoman.

Special Features:

Voices in Crisis

The Bat-Family of the Multiverse

Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three Sneak Peek

The final part of the trilogy will be available later in 2024.