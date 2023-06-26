Justice League: Warworld comes to Blu-ray and DVD next month

DC’s Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman find themselves in mysterious lands and precarious circumstances with no memory of how they arrived there and only vague recollections of their true selves in Justice League: Warworld.

Available to purchase on DVD and Blu-ray Steelbook on July 24thand via Digital retailers on 25th July, the all-new, feature-length film brings together DC’s “Trinity” for the first time during the Butch Lukic-helmed DC Universe Movies arc.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Synopsis

Until now, DC’s Justice League has been a loose association of super-powered individuals.

But when they are swept away to Warworld, a place of unending brutal gladiatorial combat, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the others must somehow unite to form an unbeatable resistance able to lead an entire planet to freedom.

Reprising their roles as DC’s key trio of Super Heroes are Jensen Ackles as Batman and Officer Wayne, Darren Criss as Superman and Agent Kent, and Stana Katic as Wonder Woman and Diana Prince.

Special Features