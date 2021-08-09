Kaleidoscope confirm cinema and DVD release for nature documentary Escape From Extinction

Kaleidoscope Entertainment is releasing Escape From Extinction, a new documentary chronicling efforts to preserve millions of species on the verge of disappearing forever, at selected cinemas from 17th September celebrating ‘Great Big Green Week’ (18-26 September).

Narrated by Dame Helen Mirren, the feature will then be available on DVD from October 25th.

Synopsis:

A pioneering feature documentary narrated by Academy Award Winner, Dame Helen Mirren, Escape From Extinction explores the critical efforts of major zoological organisations to preserve millions of species on the verge of disappearing forever, through a unique mix of conservation, rescue breeding and environmental awareness.



Featuring rare footage of endangered animals and interviews with the world’s leading animal welfare and conservation specialists, this powerful film explores the work of zoos and aquariums across the globe as they race to protect and preserve animals from all seven of Earth’s continents.

With the very web of life on Earth being threatened in what scientists are calling a ‘Sixth Mass Extinction’, such organisations are nature’s last arks of hope in preserving the rich legacy of life on our world.