Kaleidoscope confirms UK release for Australian WW1 drama Before Dawn

Australian World War 1 drama Before Dawn is getting a limited UK cinema release on June 21st ahead of a Blu-ray, DVD and Digital release on September 2nd.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Based on real life war diaries, the film is billed as “an epic retelling“ of one of Australia’s biggest military victories during World War I.

Jim Collins (Levi Miller, Pan), a young man from the outback, leaves his family-run sheep station to join the soldiers on the western front with hopes of making a difference.

As the battalion are whittled away and hope becomes a distant memory, a final chance at redemption arises amid one of Australia’s greatest battles. Jim must risk death, or forever carry the burden of leaving yet another man behind.

Also starring Travis Jeffery and Ed Oxenbould, Before Dawn hails from writer-director Jordon Prince-Wright and is being released in the UK by Kaleidoscope Entertainment.