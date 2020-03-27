KartRider Rush+ confirmed for iOS and Android

Start your engines! Nexon has announced free-to-play kart racing mobile game, KartRider Rush+, coming soon to iOS and Android worldwide.

Based on the immensely popular KartRider franchise, KartRider Rush+ is the most expansive kart racing game on mobile delivering thrill racing game modes for racers of all levels.

Featuring familiar faces such as Dao and Bazzi, KartRider Rush+ has a variety of game modes, including an immersive Story Mode unique to the KartRider franchise.

Whether racing solo or among friends, KartRider Rush+ offers diverse gameplay modes such as an Arcade Mode and Speed Race giving all types of racers something to enjoy.

With dozens of karts and tracks to choose from, players can individualize their experience with extensive customization options for characters, such as outfits and accessories even personalizing their karts with decals, plates and more.

KartRider Rush+ will be available globally in multiple languages including English, Korean, Thai, and Traditional Chinese.

Visit https://kartrush.nexon.com for the latest updates and information.