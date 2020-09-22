Katie Holmes, Josh Lucas and Jerry O’Connell’s The Secret: Dare to Dream is coming to DVD

Lionsgate UK will release hope-filled film The Secret: Dare to Dream on Digital Download on September 28th, and on DVD on October 5th following its August rental release.

The feel-good romantic drama starring Katie Holmes, Josh Lucas, and Jerry O’Connell explores hope and gratitude in one’s darkest days, and reminds us that it’s never too late to believe again.

Based on the best-selling book about the law of attraction by Rhonda Byrne, the film follows Miranda (Katie Holmes), a young widow trying to make ends meet while raising her three children and dating her boyfriend (Jerry O’Connell).

A devastating storm brings an enormous challenge and a mysterious man, Bray (Josh Lucas), into Miranda’s life. Bray reignites the family’s spirit but, unbeknownst to Miranda, also holds an important secret — one that will change everything…