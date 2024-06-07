Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze’s Point Break is getting a 4K Blu-ray release 

Image: Icon Film Distribution

Point Break, the 90s cult classic starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze and hailing from Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow, is getting a 4K release on August 5th.

Icon Film Distribution is releasing the film as a two-disc 4K UHD special collector’s edition – containing both a 4K and standard Blu-ray, plus an exclusive, limited-edition poster and four art cards – and as a standalone Blu-ray release.

Both editions will include more than 45 minutes of bonus features:

Additional Scenes

It’s Make or Break

Ride the Wave

Adrenaline Junkies

On Location: Malibu

Stills Gallery

Original Trailer

It’ll also be available on DVD and to buy and rent from all major digital platforms, with digital 4K versions exclusive to iTunes and Sky Store.

Synopsis:

Assigned to investigate a string of bank robberies conducted by the notorious masked group known as The Ex-Presidents, FBI agent Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves) is transferred from the Midwest to Los Angeles, where sun and smog coexist with New Age music and 20th Century spirituality.

Going undercover among the maverick fringe who surf off the Southern California coast, Johnny meets his match in Bodhi (Patrick Swayze), who shows the young agent a whole new way of looking at the world, and himself.

In an escalating series of explosive encounters, Johnny will learn the truth of Bodhi’s most important lesson: If you want the ultimate thrill, you must be prepared to pay the ultimate price.