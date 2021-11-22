Keeley Hawes begins filming on new BBC One drama series

Filming is underway on Crossfire, a new three-part BBC One drama starring Keeley Hawes as a holidaymaker whose trip to a luxury Canary Island resort is interrupted when shots ring out across the complex.

Billed as “a story of survival and resilience,” the series follows holidaymakers and hotel staff as they’re forced to make monumental split-second life or death decisions.

Created and written by Louise Doughty (author of Apple Tree Yard), the series is being made in co-production with Spanish free-to-air broadcaster TVE, in a deal struck by Fremantle, and in association with Buddy Club Productions.

Keeley Hawes said: “I’m so excited to be embarking on this brilliantly compelling and propulsive drama for the BBC, especially as it’s the third production for Buddy Club.

“Filming has already begun and we’re delighted to be collaborating with the team at Dancing Ledge Productions and Louise Doughty on her first original production for television.”

Doughty added: “This is a drama about a group of ordinary people caught up in an extraordinary event – a gun attack on the hotel where they are staying.

“In extremity, each character is faced with a set of dilemmas: and at the heart of it is Jo, who booked the holiday and unknowingly put her family and friends – and herself – at risk.

“I’m fascinated by the idea of how so-called ordinary people respond to intense pressure and I couldn’t be more excited to have written this drama for Dancing Ledge Productions and the BBC and to have the amazing Keeley Hawes in the star role.”