Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore’s The Assassin to stream in July

Edward (FREDDIE HIGHMORE) and Julie (KEELEY HAWES)

Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore’s new six-part thriller will be available for UK and Irish subscribers to stream on Prime Video from next month.

Hailing from writing duo Harry and Jack Williams, The Assassin is set against the idyllic backdrop of a remote Greek island, and sees retired assassin Julie (Hawes) and her estranged son Edward (Highmore) forced to work together in a fight for survival.

Amid questions around Edward’s paternity and Julie’s dangerous past catching up with her, the pair are forced to flee the island and go on the run together.

The Assassin also stars Gina Gershon, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jack Davenport, Alan Dale, Gerald Kyd, Devon Terrell, Richard Dormer and David Dencik.

The series is produced by award-winning production company Two Brothers Pictures in association with ZDF who is the German co-production partner, All3Media International, and Stan in Australia.

Speaking earlier this year, Keeley Hawes said: “I feel so lucky to have spent the summer in Athens with the wonderful Freddie Highmore and surrounded by a cast and crew of such high calibre.

“Bringing Jack and Harry’s spectacular scripts to life was an absolute joy – going to work has never been so much fun. I hope everyone enjoys The Assassin as much as we did”

Freddie Highmore added: “It doesn’t get better than a Greek adventure alongside the lovely and incomparable Keeley Hawes!

“I’m really excited for people to glimpse some of what we’ve been up to.

“It was a joy to collaborate with such a brilliant cast and crew, and I feel very lucky that Harry and Jack Williams entrusted us with their characteristically thrilling writing… Other than that, all I can say is that it’s going to be quite some six episodes!”