Vodafone expands eSIM trial to four new cities

Vodafone is expanding its eSIM based network trial to Belfast, Sheffield, Liverpool and Watford, giving more potential customers the chance to easily try out its offerings.

Supported by most recent handsets from major brands, the software-based eSIM work just like a traditional SIM card but allow users to try and switch networks without having to take delivery of a physical card.

Vodafone is offering customers of any network in these four cities a free seven-day trial, without having to change their number, and with no strings attached.

All customers need to try the Vodafone network for free is an eSIM-compatible smartphone.

Those in qualifying areas will be sent a leaflet by post, and can scan the QR code to receive 50GB of data, 500 minutes and 500 texts completely free, for 7 days.

Instead, once installed, they can simply switch between Vodafone’s network and their current provider through the device settings on their smartphone.