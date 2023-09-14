Kelsey Grammer stars in new Frasier trailer 

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for its upcoming and much-anticipated revival of Frasier which debuts in the US and Canada on October 12th and on October 13th in the UK and other international Paramount+ markets.

The 10-episode series sees Kelsey Grammer reprises his Emmy Award-winning role as Frasier Crane who returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfil.

The series also stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.

Ahead of the series premiere, fans will be able to watch a behind-the-scenes special featuring interviews with the cast and show makers.