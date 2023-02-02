Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier revival begins production this week

Paramount+ has confirmed that its Frasier revival, in which Kelsey Grammer reprises his role as Frasier Crane, starts production this week.

Shooting in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles, the new series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfil.

The first two episodes of the new series will be directed by legendary director and television creator James Burrows, co-creator of Cheers where the character first appeared.

Grammer, who also executive produces, the series is joined by Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor, Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Alan’s colleague and head of the university psychology department, Olivia; Jess Salguerio as Freddy’s roommate, Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David.