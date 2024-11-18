Ken Bruce to reveal his ultimate Christmas playlist in new Channel 4 special

Image: Pexels.com

Ken Bruce is bringing Channel 4 viewers his ultimate Christmas playlist with a one-off seasonal special in which he’ll interview some of the artists behind the season’s most enduring hits.

Produced by Gold Wala, Sounds Like It’s Christmas with Ken Bruce includes contributions from Jona Lewie, Boney M’s Liz Mitchell, Roy Wood, Pete Waterman, Aled Jones and Paul Young.

Bruce, who also presents PopMaster for Channel 4’s More4, said: “Over the decades there have been thousands of Christmas tracks, from the classics to the novelty and the lesser known.

“Now I’m here to deliver the ultimate mix tape of the best festive songs to soundtrack this holiday season, helped along the way by some of the most well-known faces from the world of Christmas music.

“We hope you enjoy our playlist of Christmas hits.”

Jasper Hone, Commissioning Executive for Channel 4, added: “It doesn’t truly feel like Christmas until those classic songs are playing non-stop and it’s a privilege to hear the stories behind them from some of the legends who lived them, all brought together by the inimitable Ken Bruce.

“We all have a favourite Christmas song, but will yours make it into Ken’s ultimate mix?”

Gold Wala MD and Executive Producer Faraz Osman said: “It’s been a gift to build on the success of our special Sounds Like The 80s, bringing together another group of incredible music greats to select the songs that mean the most to them at Christmas.

“Our brilliant team has pulled off another cracker of a show that’s sure to have you singing along and ringing out the festive bells!”