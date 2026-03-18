More4 orders more PopMaster TV

Ken Bruce’s PopMaster TV has been recommissioned by More4 for two new series plus two celebrity specials, collectively bringing audiences 20 fresh episodes of the hit music quiz.

The series is based on the iconic radio quiz, which has been running for over 25 years.

Last year the third and fourth series of the TV version reached a total of 3.3m people and is one of More4’s top performing titles.

Bruce said: “It’s been a joy to see the success of PopMaster TV grow, and I am delighted to be back filming once again. I am very much looking forward to testing the brilliant knowledge of pop music fans everywhere.”

Jo Street, Channel 4’s Director of Commissioning, Nations & Regions & Head of Lifestyle added, “With Ken Bruce at the helm, PopMaster continues to feel both timeless and fresh and it has proven itself as a real audience favourite on More4, delivering warmth, nostalgia and genuinely compelling play-along television.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing it back with new episodes and celebrity specials, building on its strong performance and the huge affection viewers have for the format.”

The series is produced by Bright Entertainment, part of ITV Studios which also handles international distribution.