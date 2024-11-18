Netflix confirms WWE debut date

Netflix has confirmed that its WWE coverage will get underway on January 6th with Monday Night RAW live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

News of WWE’s move to the streaming service, ending the sport’s 31 year presence on traditional linear TV, first broke in January of this year.

The premiere episode will feature some of the biggest names in WWE, including John Cena, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Bianca Belair, and many more superstars and surprise guests.

It’ll also mark the debut of a new theme song from Travis Scott.

Under the deal Netflix will serve as the exclusive new home of Raw in the UK, US, Canada, from January 2025 with additional countries and regions added over time.

The service will also become the home for all WWE shows and specials outside the US as available, inclusive of Raw and WWE’s other weekly shows – SmackDown and NXT – plus Premium Live Events including WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble.

In addition, WWE’s award-winning documentaries, original series and forthcoming projects will be available on Netflix internationally beginning in 2025.