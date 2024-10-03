More 4 commissions two more series of PopMaster

Ken Bruce’s PopMaster TV series has been recommissioned for two more series plus 2 celebrity editions which will air this Christmas.

Based on the iconic radio quiz co-created by Bruce and the late Phil Swern, PopMaster TV sees pop aficionados showcase their musical knowledge in a bid to take home the PopMaster TV gold disc.

The show is filmed in Glasgow by 12 Yard Productions, part of ITV Studios, for Channel 4’s More 4.

Bruce said: “It’s a privilege to be returning to film two more series of PopMaster TV. It’s always lots of fun to meet pop music quizzers in the studio and put their knowledge to the ultimate test.

“This year we’ll be making the series in tribute to my great friend, collaborator and PopMaster co-creator, Phil Swern.”

Jo Street, Channel 4’s Head of Lifestyle, said: “I am chuffed to bits at the success of PopMaster TV and thrilled we’re making two new series for More4. We love working with the wonderful Ken Bruce and the team at 12 Yard and, this year, do so in honour of the late, great Phil Swern.

“Phil was the brilliant Exec Producer who brought PopMaster from the radio to the TV screen for us. A radio legend and thoroughly nice man who I am so pleased to have called a friend, Phil is sorely missed by us all.”

Michael Mannes, Managing Director, 12 Yard Productions, said:“We are delighted that PopMaster TV is returning for two brand new series alongside some Christmas specials for 2024.

“The show has landed brilliantly on More4, becoming a must watch for music fans, and we can’t wait to get back in the studio with Ken, who is equally at home on television now after effortlessly taking PopMaster from radio to TV.

“We will miss our friend and Exec Producer Phil Swern greatly and will endeavour to match his peerless pop knowledge and do him and PopMaster proud.”