Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile will stream on Disney+ from this month

Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of the classic 1937 Agatha Christie novel Death on the Nile is coming to Disney+ in the UK & Ireland on March 30th.

Directed by and starring Branagh, the film finds Hercule Poirot (Branagh) aboard a glamorous river steamer for an Egyptian vacation which soon turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a young couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

Branagh is joined by an all-star cast that includes Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright.