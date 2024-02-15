Kenneth More’s 1964 classic The Comedy Man is coming to Blu-Ray next month 

Studiocanal is bringing a restored version of Kenneth More’s classic 1964 ‘kitchen sink’ drama The Comedy Man to Blu-Ray, DVD and digital retailers on March 18th as part of the Vintage Classics Collection.

Directed by Alvin Rakoff, this often-forgotten film depicts the life of a struggling actor in Swinging London. Fired from his job in repertory theatre after seducing the producer’s wife, Chick Byrd (More) moves to London.

At 40 years old, he realises this is his last chance to make it as an actor. After moving into digs in London with Julian (Edmund Purdom), a fellow actor, Julian’s career soars after a successful screen test, but Chick’s meets with continued failure.

After a tumultuous event, Chick finally gets a break and finds the fame he has always craved, but even with a bank balance, celebrity and settled way of life, Chick needs to finally face the truth.

Joining More in the cast are Cecil Parker, Dennis Price, Edmund Purdom, and Billie Whitelaw.

Extras: