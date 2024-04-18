Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman-produced spy drama The Gray House to premiere at Monte-Carlo Television Festival 

Photo Credit: Bogdan Merluşcă

The Gray House, a spy drama set in the US Civil War and produced by Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman’s production companies, will receive its world premiere screening at this year’s Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

The festival, the 63rd to be held, takes place 14-18 June and will see many of the show’s stars, including multiple award-winning Mary-Louise Parker, Daisy Head, Amethyst Davis and Ben Vereen, along with executive producers Leslie Greif and Lori McCreary, in attendance.

Produced by Kevin Costner’s Territory Pictures and Morgan Freeman and Lori Mccreary’s Revelations Entertainment, The Gray House focuses on the true story of the unsung women who turned the tide of the American Civil War in favour of the North.

A Virginia Socialite, her mother, a formerly enslaved Sister-in-Arms, and the city’s most notorious courtesan operate deep inside the corridors of Confederate power.

They transform their underground railroad into an effective and even more dangerous underground spy network, risking life and liberty to help win the war and preserve American democracy.

The series also stars Paul Anderson, Ian Duff, Hannah James, Robert Knepper, Christopher McDonald, Colin Morgan, Rob Morrow, Colin O’Donoghue, Sam Trammell and Keith David and is being distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Costner and Freeman serve as executive producers alongside Lori McCreary, Rod Lake, Howard Kaplan and Leslie Greif.

Kevin Costner said: “As a storyteller, I’ve always looked to history. The Gray House is an important American story, yet is relatable to audiences around the world because it’s a true saga of sacrifice for Freedom.

“It is an epic spy adventure that will thrill, educate and inspire viewers. I would have liked to direct it myself, but I’m proud to be part of this project. The considerable talent of director Roland Joffé has given us a portrait of four incredibly brave women against the sweeping backdrop of war, romance, history and tragedy.”

“At Revelations we look for stories that inspire and reveal truth,” commented Freeman and McCreary. “The Gray House is just that – the tale of four female spies who fought to keep America together during the Civil War. This true story of spy craft was almost lost to history – but in fact it was critical to the Union’s victory over the Confederacy.”

Laurent Puons, CEO of Monaco Mediax, commented: “The Monte-Carlo Television Festival is a unique celebration of television from all parts of the world and continues to grow year on year.

“We are very proud to have such a special drama to open the 63rd edition.

“I am looking forward to welcoming our friends from Paramount Global Content Distribution who have been great supporters of the Festival for many years, together with the eminent producers and cast members of The Gray House to join us in Monaco to share the World Première of their eagerly anticipated drama with us all.”