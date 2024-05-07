Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga is getting a UK cinema release 

The first chapter of Kevin Costner’s epic, two-part western, Horizon: An American Saga, will be coming to UK cinemas on June 28th.

Costner leads the cast of the film – which he also directed, co-wrote and produces through his Territory Pictures label – billed as a “multi-faceted chronicle covering the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West.”

Spanning the four years of the Civil War, (1861-1865), the film will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.

The cast also includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Ella Hunt, Tim Guinee, Danny Huston, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Tom Payne, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Will Patton, Georgia MacPhail, Douglas Smith, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Alejandro Edda, Wasé Chief, Michael Anganaro, Angus Macfadyen, Jon Beavers, Alex Nibley, Kathleen Quinlan, Etienne Kellici, Amos Jason Charging Cloud, Bodhi Okuma Linton, Gregory Cruz, James Russo, Jeff Fahey, David O’Hara, Chris Conner, Leroy M. Silva, Bernardo Velasco, Tom Everett, Glynn Turman, and Giovanni Ribisi.

The films will be released in cinemas in the US, UK and Spain on June 28th and August 16th, with audiences in Holland and Italy able to see them on July 4th and August 15th.