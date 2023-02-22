Kiefer Sutherland’s new Paramount+ spy drama gets first trailer

Paramount+ today revealed the official trailer for Kiefer Sutherland’s upcoming new thriller series Rabbit Hole.

The eight-episode series will premiere March 27 with two episodes in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France, with new episodes dropping weekly on Mondays. The premiere date in South Korea will be announced at a later date.

Sutherland plays corporate spy John Weir who is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations.

Joining him are Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink and Rob Yang.