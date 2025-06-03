Apple TV+ unveils first look at Slow Horses season 5

Academy Award winner Gary Oldman returns for the fifth season of Slow Horses. Image: Apple

Apple TV+ has released the first images from season five of Slow Horses, its Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning spy drama starring Gary Oldman.

Based on Mick Herron ‘Slough House’ book series, the show follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5.

Oldman, who has been honoured with Golden Globe, Emmy and BAFTA Award nominations for his performance, stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of these ‘slow horses’.

Image: Apple

In season five everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend. When a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected.

After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules — cover your back — always apply.

The ensemble cast includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Emmy Award nominee Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, James Callis, Tom Brooke and Jonathan Pryce.

Nick Mohammed will appear as a special guest star in the season. Image: Apple

Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed will also guest star in the new series which debuts globally on September 24th with its first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly until October 22nd.

A sixth season of the show was commissioned last September.

How To Watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription streaming service offering original dramas, comedies, factual programmes and films.

Costing £8.99 per month, it can be watched on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Hisense, Sony and Samsung.

A number of retailers and brands offer regular extended free trials of the service.

