Live Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy show to debut in November

A new live version of Douglas Adams’ The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy will debut at London’s Riverside Studios this November.

Based on both Adams’ novels and the 2005 Touchstone Pictures movie adaptation, the production is created by Arvind Ethan David, the award-winning writer, producer and protégé of Douglas Adams, and Emmy Award-winning stage designer Jason Ardizzone-West.

Lorin Latarro (Mrs. Doubtfire) has choreographed the show and will co-direct with Simon Evans (Staged), Georgia Clarke-Day (Monopoly Lifesized) and David Frias-Robles (Taskmaster: The Live Experience).

It will be produced by the Tony Award–winning Broadway and West End producer Tamar Climan.

The production is set to take over Studios 2 and 3 at Riverside Studios from 15th November, with casting to be announced.

Co-creator, writer and producer Arvind Ethan David said: “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is one of the most influential stories ever told.

“It’s a satire, a comedy, a science-fiction epic, a work of philosophy and so much else. Douglas Adams, who I was honored to have as a mentor, predicted the world we live in now, with its social media gone mad and extinction level threats.

“Now with a group of world class story-tellers drawn from the best of Broadway, the West End and television, we get to bring HHGG to a new generation of hitchhikers.”