King Hu’s Raining In The Mountain is coming to DVD and Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment to release Raining In The Mountain, King Hu’s engaging and spiritual fable, as part of The Masters of Cinema Series on 24 February 2020.

Available on DVD and Blu-ray for the first time in the UK, and presented from a new 2K restoration, the first print-run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited Edition Slipcase.

Set in a remote Buddhist monastery in 16th Century China, Raining in the Mountain deals with a power struggle that ensues when the Abbot of the Three Treasures Temple announces his imminent retirement.

Special Features:

Limited Edition O-card Slipcase (First print run of 2000 copies only)

1080p transfer of the film on Blu-ray, from the Taiwan Film Institute’s 2K restoration

Progressive encode on DVD

Optional English subtitles

Original Mandarin audio, fully restored and uncompressed in its original monaural presentation

Brand new and exclusive feature-length audio commentary by critic and Asian cinema expert Tony Rayns

Beyond Description – A brand new video essay by David Cairns

Trailer

PLUS: a collector’s booklet featuring new essays by Chinese-language film expert and author Stephen Teo; and Asian cinema expert David West, news editor at NEO magazine

