Koyo & Activision announce new range of Call of Duty collectibles

Games & pop culture merchandise specialist Koyo and video game publisher Activision have partnered to launch officially licensed Call of Duty: Vanguard & Call of Duty: Warzone collectibles.

The range includes Logo Pin Badges, Logo Keyrings, Bar Blade Bottle Openers, Patch Sets, DIY Pin Badge Sets and Tomogunchi Pin Badge Sets.

More items in Koyo’s the Call of Duty collectibles range will be revealed in the coming months.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard collectibles are available to buy direct from www.thekoyostore.com or through retail stores globally from January 22nd, with Warzone collectibles following in February.