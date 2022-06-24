Krafron’s new strategy game Road to Valor: Empires is now available on Android and iOS

Road to Valor: Empires, a new real-time player-versus-player strategy game from Krafron’s Dreamotion studio, is now available to download worldwide on Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

The game is a sequel to Road to Valor: World War II which launched in January 2019 and has had more than 3 million downloads.

In the new title, players can become legendary field generals by designing their own armies comprised of units made up of richly diverse civilization and myths, in addition to hero-units known as guardians.

At launch they can join one of three factions (Roman, Persian and Norman) – with additional civilizations and myths planned to be added in the future – and can choose from one of nine guardians and over eight of 60 different unit formations to create a strategy deck in an attempt to outplay opposing players and claim the throne.

“We are very excited to globally launch Road to Valor: Empires as this is our first title since joining Krafton,” said the CEO of Dreamotion, Junyoung Lee.

“In working with Krafton to create Road to Valor: Empires, we have been empowered to build upon the foundation we established with Road to Valor: World War II and we’re confident our fans will find it meets their ambitious expectations.”