Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton to headline new Death in Paradise spin-off

Marshall played Death in Paradise’s DI Humphrey Goodman for three seasons. Image: Red Planet Pictures

Kris Marshall is reprising his Death in Paradise character of DI Humphrey Goodman in a new spin-off coming to BBC One and BritBox international, the joint BBC/ITV streaming service.

Marshall joined the BBC One murder mystery series for its third series following Ben Miller’s departure and stayed with the show for three years until his character left the sunny shores of Saint Marie after falling in love with island tourist, Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton).

Produced by Death in Paradise makers Red Planet Pictures and created by Tony Jordan and original series creator Robert Thorogood, Beyond Paradise reveals what happened to Humphrey after he returned to the UK.

Seeking a quieter life away from the stress of the city, Humphrey has taken a job as Detective Inspector in fiancée Martha’s hometown. However, they soon find that country life is anything but peaceful.

Jordan, the founder and Executive Chairman of Red Planet Pictures, will act as showrunner and lead a team of writers working across the six-part series.

Marshall said: “I had the best time playing Humphrey out in Guadeloupe and whilst I was delighted that he got his happy ending with Martha, I always wanted to know what happened next. So it’s a joy to be putting his crumpled jacket back on and seeing how life has panned out for him back in the UK.

“Working with Sally is a dream, and I can’t wait to continue Humphrey and Martha’s story and solve a few seemingly impossible mysteries along the way.”

Executive Producer for Red Planet Pictures, Tim Key commented: “We always knew there were more Humphrey Goodman tales to be told and with the brilliant Tony Jordan leading the writing team, bringing all the Death in Paradise spirit, humour and joy to this brand new, original series, we can’t wait to get started.

“While Humphrey is used to contending with fiendishly clever puzzles, the biggest challenge of all is navigating his private life and finding out what happens beyond the ‘happy ever after’. We’re delighted to be working with Kris and Sally again and creating a little bit of Paradise in the UK.”