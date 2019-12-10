Kristen Stewart’s Underwater gets new poster

Twentieth Century Fox has issued this great new poster for the upcoming science-fiction drama Underwater.

Synopsis:

A crew of underwater researchers must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory.

Directed by William Eubank (The Signal), the film stars Kristen Stewart (Charlie’s Angels, The Twilight Series) alongside T.J. Miller (HBO’s Silicon Valley), Vincent Cassel (Black Swan, La Haine), John Gallagher Jr. (10 Cloverfield Lane), Jessica Henwick (Netflix’s Iron First), Mamoudou Athie (Netflix’s The Get Down) and Gunner Wright (J. Edgar).

Produced by Peter Chernin (War For the Planet of The Apes), Tonia Davis (The Greatest Showman), Kevin Halloran (Le Mans ’66) and Jenno Topping (Red Sparrow) with a screenplay by Brian Duffield (Insurgent) and Adam Cozad (The Legend of Tarzan).

Underwater will release in UK cinemas on 7th February 2020.