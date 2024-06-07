Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern’s Palm Royale gets renewed for second season

Palm Royale, the Apple TV+ period comedy starring Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern, has been renewed for a second season.

Set in high society Palm Beach in the powder keg year of 1969, Palm Royale follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she endeavours to break into Palm Beach high society.

The show’s star-studded cast also includes Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas and Leslie Bibb, Allison Janney and Carol Burnett.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said: “‘Palm Royale’ has delighted global audiences and we are thrilled that viewers will have the opportunity to spend more time with this highly entertaining, iconic cast, from Kristen Wiig to the incomparable Carol Burnett.

“We can’t wait for everyone to experience the next brilliantly witty chapter in the lives of the Palm Beach high society set that Abe Sylvia, Kristen, Laura Dern and this incredible team behind the show have brought so vibrantly to life.”

Hailing from Apple Studios, Palm Royale is written, executive produced and showrun by Abe Sylvia for Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company. It’s executive produced by Wiig, Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Wiig, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Tate Taylor and John Norris for Wyolah Films, Sharr White, Sheri Holman and Boat Rocker.

“We are so thrilled to hear about season two,” said executive producer Laura Dern. “Jayme and I (with Jaywalker Pictures) have been dreaming up this project for so long in hopes that audiences would have delicious fun with the radical ride that is the world of ‘Palm Royale.’ We all can’t wait to get started!”