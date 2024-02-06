Kristen Wiig stars in Palm Royale trailer 

Kristen Wiig stars in “Palm Royale,” premiering March 20, 2024 on Apple TV+.

Kristen Wiig stars in this first trailer for Palm Royale, the upcoming stylish new comedy series debuting on Apple TV+ on March 20th.

The cast also includes Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy, Kaia Gerber plus guest appearances from Bruce Dern and Carol Burnett.

Loosely based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie, the underdog story follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she endeavours to break into Palm Beach high society.

As she attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Palm Royale asks the same question that still baffles us today: How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?

The show debuts with its first three episodes on March 20th followed by new episodes every Wednesday.