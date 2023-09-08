Kurt Russell stars in teaser trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ Godzilla series

Kurt Russell in “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” coming soon to Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ has released the first teaser trailer for its live-action Godzilla series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters which debuts on the service on November 17th.

Set in Legendary’s Monsterverse, the 10-part series stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that levelled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organisation known as Monarch.

Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.

The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.