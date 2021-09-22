Kurt Warner biopic American Underdog gets UK trailer

Lionsgate UK have released a new trailer for American Underdog which tells the inspirational true story of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi, Shazam!), who went from stockboy at a grocery store to a two-time National Football League (NFL) MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback.

The film centres on Warner’s unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player – but just when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda (Anna Paquin, The Piano), head coach Dick Vermeil (Dennis Quaid, Any Given Sunday) and the encouragement of the rest of his family, coaches, and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is.

American Underdog comes to UK cinemas soon.