La Brea season 2 resumes on Paramount+ UK next week

The second season of La Brea resumes on Paramount+ UK next week, with all remaining seven episodes debuting as a boxset on April 27th.

The series follows a group of Los Angeles residents who are transported back to 10,000 BC after falling into a recently opened sinkhole – later revealed to be a portal between the two times.

While fighting to survive a hostile environment, the group must also try to get home before the portal closes.

The first half of the second series arrived on Paramount+ UK last December, and the remaining episodes are landing in the UK just weeks after the season concluded its run in the US where it airs on NBC.

La Brea has recently been renewed for a third season which is expected to arrive later this year.