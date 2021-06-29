Lady Leshurr and Martin Kemp to lead new BBC Two talent show

BBC Two has commissioned Rock Of All Ages, a new musical talent show in which Lady Leshurr and Martin Kemp will put together two new bands comprised entirely of musicians and singers over the age of 65.

Each band will be hand-selected following an extensive search of amateur musicians across the UK and will get insight and support from Leshurr and Kemp before performing in front of thousands of music fans.

The four-part series is being produced by RDF.

Patrick Holland, BBC Director, Factual, Arts and Classical Music Television, said: “This promises to be a hugely inspiring, celebratory and emotional search to find some great musicians over 65 and put their creativity centre stage.

“RDF first pitched this idea before the pandemic and it always promised to unite the generations through a shared love of great music. Now the programme has become even more timely and resonant, showing that it is never too late to realise your dreams.”

Martin Kemp commented: “I’ve been involved in music and bands since I was 16 years old, from a school punk band called The Defects, playing to just a few friends in small pubs and clubs, to Spandau Ballet enjoying every second of the sheer overwhelming thrill of walking out onto a festival stage in front of 50,000 fans!

“I can’t wait to share that experience with the lucky few who make it into my band… who for whatever reason, their rock dreams didn’t quite happen. I’m so excited to give them a chance of a lifetime to make those dreams come true!”

Lady Leshurr added: “I’m super excited to be involved in Rock Of All Ages and cannot wait to get out there to start my search for the best musical talent the UK has to offer.

“Our band members will prove that age is no barrier and that no matter how old you are you can achieve anything you set your mind to. There’s so much incredible talent around and I can’t wait to go on this exciting journey with them.”

Dan Barraclough, RDF Executive Producer, said: “After the year we’ve had, with families kept apart from parents and grandparents, it was time to put the older generation centre stage, and show that when it comes to music you’re never too old to rock it out with the best of them.

“There’s going to be some dusting down of ancient Fenders but we’re confident the talent is out there. And we’re thrilled to have Martin Kemp and Lady Leshurr on board to lead their troops into battle.”