Landman season 2 gets final trailer ahead of November debut

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in season 1, episode 2 of Landman streaming on Paramount+ Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Billy Bob Thornton stars in this final trailer for Landman’s second season which streams on Paramount+ from November 16th.

Hailing from Taylor Sheridan and also starring Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, and Ali Larter, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story set in the oil industry boomtowns of West Texas.

The show’s debut season was the streaming service’s top performing original commission ever and also ranked as a top ten entry in Nielsen’s streaming audience charts.

Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore also star and Sam Elliott, who led the cast of Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel 1883, joins the cast for the new run.

Official synopsis:

In season two, as oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and Tommy Norris’s (Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realises.

Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble – it’s brutal. And sooner or later something’s got to break.