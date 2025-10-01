Billy Bob Thornton stars in new Landman season 2 trailer

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in season 1, episode 2 of Landman streaming on Paramount+ Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

A new full-length trailer has been released for the second season of Landman, Taylor Sheridan’s hit drama set in the oil industry which returns to Paramount+ on November 16th.

Starring Billy Bob Thornton, the show is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas.

Season one was the streaming service’s top performing original commission ever and also ranked as a top ten entry in Nielsen’s streaming audience charts.

The cast also includes Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore.

Sheridan created the series with Christian Wallace and the show is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions.